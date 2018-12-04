The Glam Doctor is back with some holiday transformations

The holiday season is filled with parties, events, get-togethers and, of course, everyone wants to look their absolute best for the festivities.

Live in the D enlisted the help of Rashida Williams, also known as the Glam Doctor, to help take people's everyday looks up a notch to become more glamorous for the holiday season.

She brought along three models and had her "Glam Squad" up their style game for the holiday season.

The first model is 21 years old and going to a holiday party. They added gold sparkles and lashes to her eyes, and used bright pink lipstick to step up her look.

Williams pointed out that the model doesn't have too much contour or highlighting, making it perfect for her age.

The next model is 60 years old and going to an office party or hosting a party with friends.

She is wearing a maxi-dress and her makeup is relatively minimal. The Glam Squad added color to her eyes and lips to make them pop.

Williams tailored her look to showcase her natural hair.

The final model had a dress from "My Dream Dress Bridal" in Southfield. It features rhinestones, which Williams said fits her figure perfectly.

Her eye make up is smokey and she was given a new lipstick. Williams said this is classic for going out for the evening.