"The Good Place" comes back to life for season 3!

Being good to one another is the basic theme of "The Good Place" on NBC. While it seems simple, the idea has taken the lead character, Eleanor Shellstrop, played by Metro Detroit native Kristen Bell, to the bad place and back.

Now, season 3 is set to premiere with Eleanor and her companions back on Earth. Two stars of the show, D'arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto, joined Jason Carr via satellite to talk about the upcoming season 3 premiere.

In the premiere, the four humans are back on Earth getting a second chance. The humans are being watched over by two other characters, played by Carden and Ted Danson, to make sure they make the right decisions.

Carden said if the previous seasons say anything, then this season will be moving very quickly and the plot could change as the season moves along.

Both Carden and Jacinto said they enjoy the show and never know where the story will go next. They said the writers always keep the stars guessing.

The hourlong season 3 premiere of "The Good Place" is Thursday at 8 p.m. on Local 4.