The guide to your weekend in the D.

We are getting ready for the weekend and there are all kinds of great things happening around the D for people of all ages. Rich Rice founder of the event planning company Detroit By Design joined us again to go over all of the amazing events that are planned.

Sunday, April 8th, America's Got Talent champion Darci Lynne is at the Fox Theatre. She is an amazing ventriloquist, singer, and dancer and she's just 13 years old. She is appearing at the Fox in Detroit this Sunday at 7 PM. You can find tickets at Ticketmaster's website.

It's also a big weekend over at our friends The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe. Kimmie Horne is an amazing jazz vocalist who has engaging charisma and impeccable vocals. It will be a great show and there is only a $10 cover tonight. Friday and Saturday are $15 cover, and you might want to plan on having dinner there as well. For more information visit DirtyDogJazz.com

There's a funny event happening over at the Redford Theater this weekend as well. The Three Stooges Festival is happening once again Friday, April 6th at 8 PM, and Saturday, April 7th, at 2PM and 8 PM. They are showing 6 different Three Stooges movies that will be shown and tickets are only $5!

There's also a fundraising event this Sunday at the Jam Handy in Detroit that raises money for Art-Lab J. There's also an open rehearsal to see Art-Lab J behind the curtain. You can see the dance companies before their performances this year this Sunday, April 8th, from 1PM to 4PM. Tickets start at $25.