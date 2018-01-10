The Hottest And Coolest Place To Be This Weekend

The hottest place to be this weekend is also one of the coolest! Today on the show we had Professional Ice Carver Jeff Low and the Festival Organizer, James Gietzen. The Plymouth Ice Festival is the annual destination for thousands of people every winter.

Ice carving is the biggest highlight of this event, we had a professional Ice Carver carve a snowman live on set. There are all types of activities you will see at the event, like cross country ski course, beer tent, vendors and more.

For more information check out their website.