The iconic love story coming to life on stage

Between the two of them, Gloria and Emilio Estefan have won 26 Grammy's. They have a long career with numerous hits, and a love story that's coming to life on stage at the Fisher Theater now through May 13. Mauricio Martinez, who plays Emilio, joined us in the studio today to give us an inside look at what it's like playing an icon.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan met when Gloria was a young songwriter in Miami and Emilio was looking for someone to lead his band. He met Gloria and the two of them became The Miami Sound Machine. The singers created hits, became a sensation, and ultimately fell deep in love.

On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan follows the couple's story from where they began, the trials they faced in the business and in their personal lives, and how they came out of it all stronger than ever. It's a show about family, tradition, and Latin pride.

This is the first national tour of the show, and the music in the show are all hits. Martinez says that the audience loves to get up and dance to the music, and he even showed us a few moves from the show!

On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan is at the Fisher Theater May 2 through May 13.