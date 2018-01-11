The Instant Pot Cooking Craze

What you see here is easily the biggest kitchen craze that we've seen in a while, it's the INSTANT POT! A mix between a crockpot and a pressure cooker, all rolled into one. But what's the big deal?

We wanted to show you because our Live in the D team cooks with these on a regular basis. So we have our Live in the D Family Lisa Brewer, and our Executive Producers, Tammy Sortor and Jay Kuhlman show us a few of their recipes.

If you have an Instant Pot and would like to try this at home here are the recipes:

Lisa's Pepper Steak:

* 1 1/2 to 2 pounds round steak

* 2- TBSP cooking oil

* 1/4 soy sauce

* 1 cup chopped onion ( I use green onion)

* 1-2 garlic cloves minced ( I use 3...love garlic!)

* 1 TSP sugar

* 1/2 TSP salt

* 1/4 TSP pepper

* 1/4 TSP ground ginger

* 1 - 14 oz can diced tomatoes (with liquid)

* 2-3 large peppers (any color) cut into strips

* 1/2 cup cold water

* 1 TBSP cornstarch

~Cut beef into 1" strips, brown in the instant pot using the "Saute`" function ~Cancel saute function, add soy sauce and de-glaze pot using the instant pot spatula ~Add onion, garlic, sugar, salt, pepper, ginger, tomatoes and peppers.

~Put the lid on the instant pot, set to manual mode for 15 minutes ~After 15 minutes, vent the lid and allow the steam to escape for 10 minutes ~Remove the lid, combine the water and cornstarch and add to the pot, stir until thoroughly mixed ~Allow 5 minutes for sauce to thicken ~Serve over rice or pasta

Instant Pot Vegetarian 15 Bean Soup from Hurst:

Ingredients-

1 bag 15 bean soup blend from Hurst Beans (save seasoning packet for another use)

8 C vegetable stock (or 4 C water, 4 C stock OR all water!)

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 small sweet onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 stalks celery with tops, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

kosher salt and fresh black pepper to taste

1/2 tsp of ground red pepper

1 dried bay leaf

2-3 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 14.5 oz can of Red Gold petite diced tomatoes, undrained

juice of 1 lemon

1 TB olive oil

Cooking Directions:

Sort, rinse and drain dried beans. In a 6qt Instant Pot or electric pressure cooker, place in all ingredients EXCEPT tomatoes and lemon juice and ending with olive oil. Place lid on pressure cooker and set for manual high pressure 45 minutes. Be sure valve is set to SEAL. It will take a few moments to come to pressure and then cook for 45 minutes. Once finished, and pressure has naturally dropped, remove lid, taste for seasoning (add if you want) and stir in tomatoes and lemon juice. Lightly mash a few beans if you want to. Serve. NOTE: Once you have taken off the lid, added lemon, tomato and any seasonings you feel it needs- you can cook a bit longer with the lid off in the Instant Pot OR a slow cooker. I like to let mine cook a bit to meld the new additions together. This is optional.and of course- if you want the beans to be softer then you need to cook another 5 minutes, with the lid on, at manual high pressure.

Instant Pot St Louis Baby Back Pork Ribs from 365 Days Of Crockpot

Ingredients-

2 1/2 lbs St Louis baby back pork ribs

2 1/2 tsp dry rub* (you can buy it or make your own)

1 cup water

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

Directions-

Place the rack of ribs on a cookie sheet and rub the seasonings all over the ribs, top and bottom. Place the cookie sheet into the fridge and let is sit there for at least 30 minutes. Place trivet in bottom and pour in one cup of water. Place the ribs in the Instant Pot so that the ribs coil around the inside of the pot. Cover and press valve to “sealing.” Press manual and set the timer to 28 minutes. Once the timer beeps let the pressure come down naturally for 25 minutes and then open the Instant Pot. Remove the ribs from the pressure cooker and place on a cookie sheet. Turn on the broiler of your oven. Baste the ribs on both sides with plenty of barbecue sauce. Broil for 3 minutes. Remove from the oven and enjoy!

If you have any recipes please share it with us on our Facebook Page @4LiveintheD