The Michigan International Women's Show comes to the Suburban Collection Showplace

Ladies, listen up! This weekend there's a big event and it's all about you! Our friends at the Michigan International Women's Show are in town and will be throwing a big expo at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from May 2-5.

"It's basically just like a giant pop-up shopping mall," explained Alexandra Smith, who is with the event.

There will be over 400 boutiques to shop from with everything from home decor to jewelry. Vendors include local favorites like Natural Red and other made-in-Michigan products.

They have some specials running for different days. Friday is Girl's Night Out where they reduced the admission to $5 after 5pm and they have the Firefighter Fashion Show. Saturday is Teacher's Day with celebrity guest Tyson Beckford coming in and Sunday is Mother-Daughter Day. There will be lots of prizes to win throughout the entire event.

If you want to get your tickets before midnight on Thursday night, use promo code: liveinthed for $5 off your admission, making it only $7. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit internationalwomenshow.com.

This article is sponsored by Michigan International Women's Show

