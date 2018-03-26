These restaurants made the list for the best eats in Detroit

One of the hardest decisions to make is "where are we going to eat?" You fight, you bicker, you can't make a decision. Now there's something to help. Yelp has released its top 50 places to eat in Detroit. Doug Hewitt from Chartreuse, the place named number one on the list, joined us in the studio today. Annette Janik, the Community Director of Yelp Detroit also joined Hewitt to talk about the list.

Hewitt says that there are a lot of moving parts and teamwork involved in a restaurant, and to get that honor as the number one restaurant in Detroit is a very cool award.

Hewitt brought in a few dishes to show us from Chartreuse, including a roasted carrot Greek salad, smoked steel head, and grapefruit Tiramisu.

Chartreuse is located on 15 E Kirby St in Detroit.

The Top 50 Places To Eat In Detroit list is formed from an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews as well as the overall star rating. To find the list, go to the Yelp Detroit Facebook page.