A Troy business creating beauty out of recycled wood

We are all about showcasing homegrown businesses on Live in the D to share the local stories of men and women who are succeeding by following their passion. Jenny Barger, the co-founder of Live Edge Detroit, joined us in the studio today to talk about how she got started.

Barger's dad owns a tree care company in Troy, and he is a huge environmentalist at heart. It was breaking his heart to take all of those down trees and turn them into firewood. About 5 years ago he decided to salvage the wood and give people a chance to have a piece of their community in their home. That is how Live Edge came about.

The business has thousands of wood slabs in their warehouse with over 20 different tree species. You can choose to have a table, bench, end tables, coffee tables, bowls, cutting boards, and more made for you.

Barger brought in a few pieces to show us including an end table, coffee table, flower planters, and kitchen bowl sets.

Live Edge offers milling services to the public. People can bring in pieces of wood they find to Live Edge's warehouse, set up an appointment, and the business can mill it into slabs.

To find out more information about Live Edge, or to set up a milling appointment, visit their website.