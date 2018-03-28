The Local Deli Bringing Tradition Into Homes

The Jewish celebration of Passover begins this Friday and continues through Saturday, April 7th. As families gather for their Seder meal, many are looking forward to the traditional food that is served during this time. Stage Deli has served the community for more than 50 years. The owner of the deli, Steve Goldberg, joined us in the studio today to show us a few of the meals they make for the celebration.

Passover is a wonderful celebration of food and tradition, and Goldberg says that the deli creates a lot of that food to make things easier on their guests to celebrate Seder.

The holiday is filled with traditional dishes that all have meaning behind them. Goldberg brought a few of those dishes to show us, including a fruit and nut dish called Haroset.

Stage Deli is available for catering for Seder.

The restaurant is located in West Bloomfield on Orchard Lake road.

Charoset Recipe:

6 cups peeled, cored and grated Granny Smith (or favorite) apples

2 lemons, juiced

1 cup roughly chopped walnuts

1/2 cup honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 cup kosher for Passover sweet red wine

*Combine all ingredients well and season to taste. Enjoy immediately or refrigerate and use later.