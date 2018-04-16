The local wine company inspired by history

It's well known that Detroit has a deep history when it comes to bootlegging. Being across the river from Canada made the city a hot spot during Prohibition, and that's part of the story behind the homegrown business The Smuggler's Son, a Detroit wine company. Matthew Kipper, owner and founder of The Smuggler's Son joined us in the studio today to talk about how history inspired his business.

The Smuggler's Son was inspired by Kipper's father who used to not only make wine for the family, but was well-known for smuggling alcohol during Prohibition for his uncle's restaurant here in Detroit. Kipper owns a small Napa, California winery called "Virgil's Vineyard" where he makes all of his wine at.

The Smuggler's Son is a red blend of Old Vine Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Petite Sirah. The wine is micro-produced with 500 cases made a year, and only distributed to local restaurants in Michigan and Indiana.

To find out how to get your hands on The Smuggler's Son wine, head over to http://virgilsvineyard.com.