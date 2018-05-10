Here's where you can find great deals on Mother's Day gifts!

Moms are priceless and it is easy to splurge, break the budget, or sometimes not even know where to start with picking a gift. We have some great ideas to help you out. Melissa Morang with our friends at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, was in studio to show us some gift ideas.

Thing's Remembered Outlet really helps make gifting fun and personal. Some of the gifts you can get Mom from Things Remembered are embroidered plush robes, comfy blankets with quotes, engraved wine glasses, jewelry and picture frames. You can also really tug at moms heart strings by engraving her child's hand writing on the gifts. The best part is, most orders take about 4 hours. You can put your order in and enjoy the outlets while your order is prepared.

Kara's Sliver Jewelry is a Pandora Outlet. They have rose gold and sliver rings, necklaces, bracelets and more. A popular piece they brought in was a floating necklace that has mom inside of it. The necklace also has interchangeable charms to put in the center, so it double as the gift that you can keep giving.

Rockin Cupcakes is a new store that makes handmade cupcakes from scratch each day. The fun part about it is that each cupcake is named after famous rock band songs. A few examples are Little Red Corvette, Twisted Sister, Dark Side Of The Moon and more. They also have cakes and cake-pops as well.

You cannot go wrong with a handbag from Coach Outlet. Pink is a great color for the spring time and they have a lot of shades to choose from. If giving a purse is not what you had in mind the Coach Outlet also has frangerances, watches, wallets and more.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets has 185 stores to choose from to help you find the perfect gift.

You'll find Great Lakes Crossing Outlets at 4000 Baldwin Rd. in Auburn Hills. To see all the stores and attractions go to http://greatlakescrossingoutlets.com