Actor Terry Crews talks with Live in the D

Terry Crews is a Michigan native born in Flint who attended Western Michigan University. Now you can see him weekly on Local 4 as the host of America's Got Talent The Champions and as Sergeant Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn 99. Jason Carr caught up with Crews in a satellite interview from Los Angeles.

Crews said he has a lot of the Michigan work ethic of working two jobs. He learned a long time ago, "if you're given an opportunity, you have to take it. America's Got Talent is literally the number one talent show in the world....and pound for pound, I will be the biggest host who has ever hosted."

The Michigan native never lost his roots of where he came from. Three years ago Crews said that he did a show about the Detroit renaissance and got to go to Corktown, and all over Detroit to talk about the new and great things that are happening in the D. Crews said that he is proud of his state, Flint, Detroit and all the people in the city.

You can also catch Crews in Brooklyn 99 which has a new home on NBC for season six. Crews said that he is happy that they are not canceled anymore, "NBC, 30 hours after being canceled picked us up and put us on the hour....it's the gift that keeps on giving."

You can catch the premiere of America's Got Talent The Champions tonight at 8 on Local 4 and see Terry in Brooklyn 99 Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9.