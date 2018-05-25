The Memorial Day weekend kicks into intergalactic gear with story of Han Solo

It's Memorial Day weekend and Star Wars fans are excited to see one of the most anticipated movies hits theaters!

Our friend Greg Russell joined us in studio to tell us what to expect when you watch Solo: A Star Wars Story and some of his favorite movies that have hit theaters so far this year.

Greg says Solo: A Star Wars Story is an entertaining look into the backstory of Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, a rouge space cowboy who finds his place with a group of intergalactic smugglers. He says the movie, is not mindblowing but fun to watch. It also stars Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson. Greg gives the movie 3 reels.