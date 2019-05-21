The Michigan Humane Society wants to help protect your pet

We love our pets and protecting them so they can lead happy, healthy lives, and soon you can get them protected at big discounts. Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare to explain more about that.

Every year the Michigan Humane Society puts on a series of Protect-A-Pet vaccine clinics that help families vaccinate their pets. Vaccines can be priced as low as $5. They will also have microchipping on site for your pet. At 6 weeks pets can start getting vaccines and by 4 months they can get even more. The next clinic is Sunday, June, 9th from 11am to 2pmat Clark Park in Detroit. She recommends you come early because there are limited supplies.

Chrisman also brought an adorable pet that needs a home, Cuban. She is a 5-month-old pit bull mix that is looking for an energetic family. Our friend, Mike Morse and the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today's pet.

You can find out more about the clinics and adoptable pets at michiganhumane.org

For more information on The Mike Morse Law Firm call 855-MIKE-WINS or visit 855mikewins.com.

This article ihttp://855mikewins.coms sponsored by The Mike Morse Law Firm.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.