The Michigan Pet Fund Alliance helps four-legged friends in the Heart of Detroit

Many people love their four-legged, furry pet, but there are more in the shelters that need loving homes.

Debbie Schutt, the chairperson for the Michigan Pet Fund, first started organizing interactive programs in the community on Woodward Avenue. Eventually, her philanthropic interests led her to helping pets in animal shelters.

Schutt started the Michigan Pet Fund Alliance after she adopted a pet of her own and now continues to work with pets in need. This organization works with shelters through training, education, and advocacy so that all dogs find a home.

Watch the video to learn how you can help the Michigan Pet Fund Alliance.

