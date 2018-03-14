The Momentous Film Festival You Don't Want To Miss

Big entertainment event happening this month and we've got the inside take to all the fun. Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for http://Allaboutannarbor.com, the website that tells the stories of what's happening across Ann Arbor, joined us in the studio to tell us about the big event. Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Film Festival, Leslie Raymond also joined us.

The Ann Arbor Film Festival kicks off March 20 and runs through March 25. The festival is one of the biggest events of the year, taking hold of most of the downtown area. It is the oldest avant garde film festival in North America. Half of the filmmakers participating in the festival are from different countries.

The festival will be 6 days, happening primarily at the Michigan theater. There will be 40 different movies shown from all different genres including experimental, narrative, and animation . Along with movie screenings, the festival will hold workshops and lectures for anyone interested in learning more about filmmaking and film festivals.

WDIV and All About Ann Arbor are sponsoring one of the movies, featuring The Big House stadium in Ann Arbor.

To find out more about the festival including the film screening schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the website http://aafilmfest.org.

