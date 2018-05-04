The movie giving a real life look at motherhood

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell was back in the studio with us today to go over the new movies out this weekend. There are two new movies out to take on Avengers Infinity War at the Box Office.

The first movie is all about moms. Tully, starring Charlize Theron, is all about a mom who is suffering from post-partum depression. Her brother gets her a night nanny named Tully, and the two help each other through the ups and downs of life.

Next up we have the remake of the movie Overboard, which originally starred Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. The remake stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez. Derbez plays a rich man who hires Faris as his maid on his boat. He falls overboard and wakes up with no memory.