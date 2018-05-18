The movies you need to see this weekend!

It's a good weekend to catch a movie. This weekend we have some great movies coming out and even one that could actually de-throne Avengers: Infinity War.

Our friend Greg Russell joined us in studio to tell us about what movies you can check out this weekend.

Greg says Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds is a little more "darker" than the first one, but it pulls you in and lives up to the hype. It is full of action yet you are sure to get a good laugh. Greg gave this one 4 reels out of 5.

Hollywood royalty is in this next movie! Jane Fonda, Andy Garcia, Craig T. Nelson, Diane Keaton and many more are in the movie Book Club. The movie is about four woman who are going through tough times and they create a book club to keep their spirits up. Greg gave this movie 3 reels.

