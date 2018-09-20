The new book coming from Mitch Albom

He is an award-winning journalist, the author of six consecutive No. 1 New York Times Bestsellers and his book "Tuesdays with Morrie" is now the best-selling memoir of all time. Mitch Albom is now ready to celebrate the release of his latest novel, "The Next Person You Meet in Heaven," with a charity book launch.

Albom joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare in studio Thursday to discuss the new book, as well as the charity event. He said this is his first sequel to any book he's written. "This is the sequel to my most popular novel "The Five People You Meet In Heaven" which was about an old man who died trying to save a little girl. This is what happened to the little girl many years later when she dies and goes to heaven and meets the guy who saved her," said Albom.

Albom said he wanted to use the launch of the book to raise money for charity. Some of the celebrities who will be appearing include Anderson Cooper, Bob Costas, Joe Dumars, Jim Harbaugh, and Sophia Bush. They will all be on stage sharing stories about who influenced them. All of the proceeds from the event will go to help literacy in Detroit, as well as sick kids in Haiti through Albom's charity, Have Faith Haiti.

"The Next Person You Meet In Heaven" will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, October 9th. The charity book launch is Sunday, Oct. 14, at the Detroit Opera House, and tickets are available online.