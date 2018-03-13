The New Judge On This Show Has Quite "The Voice" Herself

She is a multi-Grammy Award winning artist, and the new coach bringing new fun to The Voice. Kelly Clarkson has fit right into the role, and fans are loving her on the show but she admits it's not as easy as it seems.

Clarkson joined us live from Nashville today to talk about the show.

Clarkson said that the coaching part of the show is so much fun, but getting people on her team was harder than she thought it was going to be-battling against Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine.

Getting her start on American Idol, Clarkson can definitely sympathize with what the contestants are going through. She says sending contestants home is the worst.

Clarkson's new album, Meaning Of Life is inspired by all of her favorite artists.

You can see Clarkson on The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 PM on Local 4.