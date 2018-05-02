The new meadery brewing in Ann Arbor

Something new is brewing in Ann Arbor and Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for http://allaboutannarbor.com, was here in the studio today to tell us more about it. Lauren Bloom and Matt Richey, the co-owners of Blom Meadworks also joined us.

Mead is honey wine, so as grapes are to wine, honey is to mead. At Blom Meadworks, they are bringing the alcohol content down in their mead to around 6%. They ferment it out dry and carbonate the mead. They have a variety of meads that they offer on tap, in growlers, and also in cans. Bloom and Richey brought in a few different flavors to show us such as the Apple Cyser which is part hard apple cider and part mead, and the hop.

The meadery has a main tap room, a community room, a workshop that can be used for yoga classes, a bike co-op, and a private event rental space.

Try all that Blom Meadworks has to offer at their grand opening, Saturday, May 5 from 12 pm to 9 pm.

There's more to the fascinating story behind Blom Meadworks and to learn more, check out Bruckner's article at http://allaboutannarbor.com which is made possible by our friends at Wallside Windows and Concordia University.