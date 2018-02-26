The New Show That's A Lesson In Laughter

He's an actor, a comedian, a voice actor, and an Emmy Award winning writer. Now he's giving a lesson in laughter in the new NBC show A.P. Bio.

Patton Oswalt joined us today live from New York to talk about his new show.

Oswalt plays Principal Durbin, also known as "The Durbs." Oswalt described his character as an authority figure with no authority.

Oswalt said that going back to "high school" as an administrator has made him see his teachers and faculty in a different light. He realizes just how much work they did on a daily basis with little support.

Having worked on a number of shows in his career, Oswalt said that this one stands out because of the phenomenal writers and also all of the fresh new faces that will be seen on the show.