The new speakeasy in town

When you hear the word "speakeasy" you may think back to secret rooms, passwords, handshakes and hidden bars where you could get a drink after work in the '20s. Flash forward more than 90 years, chef Johnny Prep is putting a modern twist on these trendy bars.

Prep joined us in the studio this morning to showcase a few dishes you can enjoy at his new speakeasy joint, Johnny Speakeasy. Some of the dishes feature fresh pasta he makes in-house, including beef cheek pasta, lobster mac & cheese and what he made in studio for us, vegetarian pasta.

To find out more information about Johnny Speakeasy, text the number (248)-794-1261. You will receive a secret code and directions on how to find the restaurant and how to make reservations.