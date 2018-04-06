The new thriller that will have you screaming

Greg Russell was back in the studio with us today to talk the latest movies!

There's a new thriller out called A Quiet Place. Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place stars Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt. The film takes place in a post-apocalyptic time and the characters have to figure out how to protect their children from the aliens who are attracted by noise.

Russell says A Quiet Place may change horror movies as we know them. He gives the movie a 4 out of 5 reels.

Academy Award winner Tatum O'Neal is back on the big screen in God Is Not Dead: A Light In The Darkness. The movie deals with faith and a town divided.

Russell got a chance to sit down with the stars of the movie to hear their thoughts on the story. O'Neal said that God Is Not Dead: A Light In The Darkness is story and humanity driven, and she thinks it is the first faith based movie that can be for everyone.

Russell gave the movie 3 out of 5 reels.

To enter to win Greg's Giveaways, go to our Live in the D Facebook page. Contest rules are at http://clickondetroit.com.