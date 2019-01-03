The one place you can find the wedding trends of 2019

A lot of people have gotten engaged over the holidays, and we are starting to get into the wedding planning season. There's one place where you can find all the latest trends, thanks to our friends at the Novi Bridal Expo at the Suburban Collection Showplace. Kimberly Simpson, the owner of Your Entourage Agency, joined us in the studio to talk about the expo.

The expo runs Jan. 5 and 6. Simpson said the expo is the perfect place to get important wedding plans in order because everything is in one spot. The best vendors are coming from across Michigan and you can touch, feel and see arrangements and products in person.

Simpson brought in a few models with examples of what you might see at the expo. From David's Bridal a dress from Galina Collections, an off color white embellished gown, with a waistband and two types of beading designs. The next model wore a Mikaella dress from Elizabeth's Bridal in Northville. The dress has embellished lace and an open back. The third model showed us the latest trends from Men's Wearhouse. The trends for 2019 for men are gray, sleek and tailored. Another new trend is brown shoes versus black.

You can find everything at the expo, including flowers, invitations and information about honeymoons.

The Novi Bridal Expo is the one-stop shopping place for everything to make your wedding special. For more information, to register to win prizes and much more, visit the website: novibridalexpo.com.