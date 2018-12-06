These custom wreaths are the perfect page-turner for the holidays

Holiday decorations can get kind of plain and sometimes you want something new for the season. So we are going to help you turn the page when it comes to your decor.

Tabitha and Adam Turnbow, the owners of the Paper Wreath Company, joined Jason Carr to show off their very unique holiday wreaths.

Tabitha Turnbow said she has a background in design. One day she made a paper wreath and it exploded in popularity on social media.

She brought along a wide variety of different wreaths they offer. They had multiple Detroit sports themed wreaths, ones for the holiday season, as well as a one-of-a-kind Live in the D paper wreath.

Turnbow said she uses all kinds of different paper, from card stock to hymnals to old books.

You can find more information about their custom paper wreaths on their website and Facebook page.