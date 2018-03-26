Here's A Perfect Place For A "Staycation" Right Here In The D

Spring break is next week for most schools across the Detroit area, and many families are choosing to enjoy a "staycation" instead of going somewhere. We have two great ideas for you that will make it feel like a vacation right here in the D: Sea Life and Legoland up at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. Kelli Cadenas, the Displays Curator at Sea Life Michigan Aquarium joined us in the studio today to show us what Sea Life is all about.

Cadenas brought some marine animals from the aquarium's touch pool, including hermit crabs and "chocolate chip" star fish.

Sea Life has many different varieties of marine animals, such as sharks, stingrays, sea turtles, and fish. The aquarium has 25 exhibits, with a brand new exhibit called the "Doodle Reef" which allows children to color their own fish on a computer, and the colored fish shows up swimming in the aquarium.

Children can see the Easter Bunny swimming among the fish on March 29 at 1:30 pm.

Legoland is another great destination for a "staycation." They have a new exhibit opening called "Underwater Quest," which allows children to build aquatic themed things in virtual water.

To get more information on Sea Life and Legoland, you can visit their website or follow them on Facebook.