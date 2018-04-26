The perfect summer vacation spot right here in Michigan

Dreaming of getting away to an award winning waterfront resort? You'll find a great place right here in Michigan! It's Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island and it has been voted the best place to stay in Michigan by Conde Nast Traveler. Denny Ware, the owner of Mission Point Resort, joined us in the studio today to talk about the resort.

Mission Point Resort sits on the historic, auto-free Mackinac Island. The resort has 241 rooms and 18 lake-side acres full of gardens and magnificent views.

The resort may look a little different to returning guests because it has just had a multi-million dollar renovation. Ware bought the hotel 3 years ago and has been renovating ever since. The resort now has a spa and has fully renovated the kitchen and 108 rooms. The spa has both single and couples treatment rooms, saunas, steam rooms, and hair and nail stations.

Along with a spa, the resort has 3 full service restaurants that are all unique in their own ways. Ware brought in a few things to show us from the restaurants, such as wine and marinara sauce.

To make reservations for the Mission Point Resort, visit the resort's website.