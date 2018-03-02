The Piano Prodigy Wowing Crowds Across The World

An 11-year-old is wowing crowds across the nation with his amazing skills on the piano. Justin Schultz, part of Alexander Zonjic's Cabin Fever Jazz Festival Saturday at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, joined us in the studio today to show off some of his talent.

Schultz said that he got started playing piano after watching his dad perform for so many years. He started playing at the age of five years old.

He said that it has been a fun musical journey, meeting a lot of people like Zonjic.

The Cabin Fever Jazz Festival recreates an outdoor festival indoors for people who are itching for summer.

The festival is Saturday, March 3 at the Ford Community Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.