The popcorn that helps change lives

One person who deserves multiple compliments to all the charity work he does in Detroit is Award Winning Journalist Mitch Albom! Through his telethon and his Detroit Water Ice Company he raises millions every year for his S.A.Y. Detroit Charities.

Now Mitch is embarking on a new partnership to raise more money for charity. Mitch Albom and Matt Jonna, the founder of Plum Market, joined us in studio today to tell us all about their partnership.

At the Detroit Water Ice Factory they have a dessert line. Brown Bag Popcorn is a Detroit made gourmet popcorn that sends 100% of the proceeds to S.A.Y. Detroit Charities. S.A.Y. Detroit was founded over twelve years ago and is a charity that helps Detroiter's in need.

The popcorn taste so good they received a call from Plum Market to form a partnership. Now Plum Market will sell the gourmet popcorn in their stores starting Tuesday, May 15th. Plum Market loves selling local products so any way they could support a local business as well as be apart of the S.A.Y. Detroit movement is a great opportunity.

You can find Brown Bag Popcorn in a Plum Market near you.

Detroiter's can look out for a Plum Market near them in the months to come.