This prize from Novi Oaks Dental added to our wedding week will make you smile brighter

All this week we will be giving away prizes as part of Live In The D's Wedding Week Giveaways!

Now through Feb. 22, we are revealing prizes to make that special day even more memorable. Each day they stack up on top of each other to become even bigger. Today's prize will brighten your smile on your big day.

Thursday's Live in the D's Wedding Week Giveaway is a $500 gift card for a GLO- teeth whitening treatment from our friends at Novi Oaks Dental in Novi.

Dr. Anjoo Ely of Novi Oaks Dental joined Tati Amare to discuss the treatment and how it works. She said GLO, which stands for guided light optics, is a very innovative procedure. You put a mouthpiece that has an LED light attached to it and it warms up, whitening cream is added to help brighten teeth. It helps whiten teeth that have been discolored due to foods, beverages or the natural aging process. You also get a take home kit to continue the GLO treatment. You will see results immediately and even track the progress.

For more information and to schedule your appointment at Novi Oaks Dental visit their website novicosmeticdentistry.com

For your chance to win any of the prizes throughout Live In The D's Wedding Week, go to our Live In The D Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/4liveinthed/ or the contests page by clicking, here . Contest rules are posted there as well.

Our Wedding Week continues tomorrow when we reveal our fifth and final prize!