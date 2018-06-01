The search for help and hope is real in 'Adrift'

In this week's "Reel Talk, our friend, Greg Russell, joined us in the studio to tell us about the movie 'Adrift' and how "Solo: A Star Wars Story" did in the theaters.

First, Greg tells us how "Solo" did not do as well as expected with Star Wars fans and moviegoers. He says there was a lot of speculation that the actor playing the title character, Alden Ehrenreich, although good looking, was not a strong enough name to draw in crowds. Plus, there may be too many "Star Wars" background movies in the horizon.

The 'Adrift' movie stars Shaliene Woodley and Sam Clafin as a couple whose romantic sail at sea turns into a nightmare when they get caught in a hurricane. Greg spoke to Woodley and Clafin about the story and how the true story is inspiring. Greg says he would have initially given the movie three reels but the end bumps it up to four reels.

