Get the right fit for your figure at this Royal Oak shop

One of the biggest shopping dilemmas for women is finding the right fit. It can be even more daunting when shopping for something as necessary as the proper bra.

Our friend Rebecca Aughton from Bra-Vo Intimates on Woodward Avenue joined us in studio to talk to us about the importance of wearing the right size bra, and ways the right size can improve a woman's everyday life.

Aughton says, "It's really important because it impacts your shoulders which impacts your posture, and your comfort which impacts your energy. So, it really is a game changer for a lot of women to get the proper fit, especially if they are full-busted or full-figured." Back, neck and shoulder pain can be caused by improper fitting bras. Cynthia Grubbs also joined us in studio. She is a customer who's had wonderful experiences with Bra-vo Intimates. Grubbs said that she actually noticed her improper fitting bra was the reason she suffered from back pain.

Bra-Vo meets the needs of each customer individually. Many of their bras support from underneath the bust which helps lift the bust causing less pressure on the shoulders, neck and back. Along with releasing pain, having the right fitting bra can actually help slim the mid-section, boost confidence and improve posture. Along with traditional, sports, and strapless bras they have a variety of other intimates including shape wear and swimwear. Sizes start at an A cup and go through O cup.

Bra-Vo Intimates is giving away the chance for three women to win $300 toward bras and a 45-minute consultation and professional fitting. For your chance to win send in a current photo with your current size and why you should be chosen.

To enter to win click here

For more information on all that Bra-Vo Intimates has to offer visit their website at bravointimates.com