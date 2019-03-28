The shopping event that's all about junior moguls

Do you like Gucci? Louis Vuitton? How about Kraftabulous Kreations?

If you haven't heard of that last one, you can be forgiven: It's a new brand, and its creator is a relatively new person. At 15 years old Ceciley Boynton is one of the young entrepreneurs being featured at the Children's Business Fair this Saturday.

Lois Bingham, of the Detroit Deltas, is hosting the event for the second year in a row. It began three years ago as part of the economic development initiative for the Detroit Sigma Theta sorority's national Own It program. The society started with adults teaching workshops on how to be a new business owner. After the success of that program, The Detroit Deltas decided to see what they could do with even newer business owners, and they founded a children's fair.

The event launched with resounding success. New mini moguls are turning up all the time, and one of those promising youths is Boynton.

She's made lots of different products, generally focusing on fashion accessories. Collars for dogs, key fobs and cross-body purses are all part of her selections. The colors are bold, bright and beautiful.

You can pick up some of Boynton's "kreations," as well as goods and services from other mini moguls, on Saturday at the Children's Business Fair at the Detroit PAL located at 1680 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.