Neil Patrick Harris Brings The "Genius"

You know him from television shows, movies, and Broadway shows. Now he's becoming a host of a TV game show putting kids front and center showing off that in many cases we could learn from the kids in our lives.

Neil Patrick Harris joined us live from Vancouver, British Columbia to talk to us about the Genius Junior.

Harris said that when he found out that he would be challenging children to unbelievable mental challenges, he was very intrigued as to how they would do.

Seeing the young children conquer the difficult questions and tasks on the show, Harris thinks the show is inspiring for kids and families to watch together.

Being a parent has made Harris care more about the kids, making sure that their time on the show is all positive.

Watch Genius Junior Sunday nights at 8:00 pm on Local 4.