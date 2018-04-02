Steve Harvey talks big laughs and pint-sized talent on tv

It's no secret kids can say and do the darndest things, and when you put them next to the always funny Steve Harvey you have a recipe for success. Now in it's third season, Little Big Shots is back showcasing amazing talent that comes pint-sized.

Steve Harvey joined us live from Los Angeles today to talk about the show.

Although the kids are very talented, what's most important to Harvey is the interview part of the show. Harvey's specialty is getting the kids to talk about stuff that the producers don't tell them to say. Harvey gets the kids to feel comfortable on stage, which results in many "golden" moments.

Little Big Shots airs Sunday nights at 8pm right here on Local 4.