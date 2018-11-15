How you can see Smile Safari at the Parade

Get ready to smile! There's a smile safari coming to town. Thanks to our friends at Delta Dental, it will be gliding along Woodward as part of America's Thanksgiving Day Parade. We welcomed Goran Jurkovic, the COO of Delta Dental in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. Delta Dental has been a Michigan company for 61 years, their mission is to improve oral health as well as helping and being involved in the communities.

Delta Dental is partnering with some of their customers to help improve the water systems in Detroit public schools. They also partnered with the University of Detroit Mercy and they have built an RV that goes to neighborhoods and helps those who cannot afford dental health.

This year, Delta Dental has a new float that's filled with all kinds of characters! Delta Dental partnered with the Parade Company and they created an animal kids-themed float called Smile Safari. Jurkovic said the process of creating the float was fun. And going to the Parade Company is like going to Santa's workshop.

To sign up for Delta Dental Care and learn more about all they offer, visit their website https://www.deltadentalmi.com/.

And, if you're not going to the parade Thanksgiving morning you can still see the Delta Dental Float! Watch Local 4's live coverage of America's Thanksgiving Day Parade live starting at 6 a.m.