The St. Rafka Festival in Livonia is something the entire family can enjoy

This article is sponsored by the St. Rafka Festival.

There is a big festival this weekend that's got great food, art, games and much more. Our friends from the St. Rafka Festival stopped by to tell Jason Carr and Tati Amare all the great things to expect when you go to this Livonia-based event.

Festival coordinators, Father Tony Massad and Holly Berndt, said this is the 6th year for the event. It include fresh Middle Eastern foods made by ladies in the community.

There is also music from the Blue Water Kings and local favorite 50 Amp Fuse.

For the kids, there will be giant inflatable bounce houses, face painting and the popular kiddie train will be back.

Father Massad said this event started as a picnic for the St. Rafka church that quickly grew every year. The festival is a way to raise money for the church and to give back to the community. He said as the event gets bigger, the more they can share with the people around, which is what they love to do.

There were also young dancers who did a Debke demonstration, a traditional Arabic folk dance.

The St. Rafka Festival is Saturday, August 3 from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 4 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Livonia. For more information go to their website strafkafestival.com.