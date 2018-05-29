The summer school that rocks

School is almost out for the summer, which means it's time for summer school and summer camp. One place is proving summer school can be cool -- in fact, it can rock! Jason Gittinger, the founder of the Detroit School of Rock and Pop, joined us in the studio with some of the students who attend the school.

At the school, they do a lot of fun things in the summer and all year-round. The school has three different summer camps that are two-week sessions each. Best of all, anyone can be a part of the summer camp; attendees do not have to be a part of the school year-round. Typical ages for the camps range from 12-18 old. The camp is great for beginners and for more seasoned musicians as well. During the school year, the kids get to travel and perform live. The students are traveling to Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, at the end of the summer.

The band Neon Brown is made up of veterans and new members of the school. They played live in the studio for us.

The Detroit School of Rock and Pop is located in Royal Oak on Washington.