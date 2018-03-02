The Swarm of Students Spreading Joy Around Michigan

Thanks to a teacher who listened, one small question turned into something big. Mitch Albom introduced us to Bob Cindric and the Saline Swarm of Voices in this week's Heart of Detroit.

Cindric spends his days teaching music to students at Woodland Meadows Elementary in Saline. Five years ago a fourth grader brought him a unique request: a choir club.

The fourth grader got many people interested in the club, and by the end of the year there were 85 students involved in the school choir club.

Today, the choir has 108 students and practices two mornings before school each week.

The choir performs at many places throughout the year, including local schools and nursing homes bringing joy to all who watch.

Cindric joined us in the studio today to talk about the joyful club.

He said that the art of music is so influential and important. Every child in the choir is there because they love to sing.