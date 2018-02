Delashea Strawder, Musical Director from Mosaic, along with the Mosaic group joined us in the studio today to get the celebration started for musical legend Stevie Wonder.

The Mosaic Program accepts children from the ages of 7-19 years old. The goal for Mosaic is to keep up the tradition of Motown, and to inspire young people in the D and all around the globe.

The group will be doing a tribute to the music and messages of Stevie Wonder at an event called Living For The City, March 2-4.