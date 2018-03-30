The unexpected duo spreading magic across the country

You may recognize him as a finalist from America's Got Talent, and he also made an appearance on the show last year. Piff the Magic Dragon has moved from AGT and now has his own show on the Las Vegas strip.

He's also touring right now with his show "The Dog Who Knows," which will take center stage at the Colosseum at Caesar's Windsor, Ontario. Piff joined us in the studio today to show us some magic.

Piff the Magic Dragon rescued Mr. Piffles and they became the perfect act. Piff showed us a few tricks he has up his sleeves, including card tricks with Mr. Piffles.

Head on over to the Colosseum at Caeser's Windsor across the river March 30 at 9pm for a night of magic and fun with Piff the Magic Dragon!