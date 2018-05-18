The Warrior Princess comes to the D

For six seasons she starred in the title fan favorite “Xena Warrior Princess” and she joined us in studio! Lucy Lawless helped turn the show into a phenomenon that became a must watch for fans across the nation.

The show ran from 1995 to 2001 and made history. Lucy's role in the show was so iconic and she said her role in the show has positively impacted her life to this day. The hit show had universal themes of courage and respect. Humbly she thanked all of here supporters and fans that made the show so legendary.

Her most current role put her alongside Metro Detroit native Bruce Campbell in “Ash Vs. Evil Dead”. She said she loved working with Bruce and play the role of "Ruby".

If you want to meet Lucy Lawless and other stars like Val Kilmer, Jenna Elfman, William Zabka from Karate Kid, and many more, go to Motor City Comic Con this weekend at the Suburban Collection Showplace. The show starts Friday May 18th at 12:30pm and runs through Sunday.