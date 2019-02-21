The youngest winner of 'The Voice' stops in the D before her opening act for Kelly Clarkson

She is the youngest person to ever win "The Voice" and that accomplishment has led to some big things for Brynn Cartelli. She was only 15 years old when she won season 14 of "The Voice", beating out dozens of other singers with her coach Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson's first year on the show was season 14 and the first person she turned her chair around for was Cartelli. Now Cartelli is part of Clarkson's 'Meaning of Life Tour.'

Cartelli joined Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio in studio ahead of her opening act performance at Little Caesars Arena. She performed her new single, "Last Night's Mascara," in studio. "It's not a completely true story, and it's not about me," Cartelli said. "People get a little confused about that. One of my favorite things about song writing is just writing stories about people that I see and witness."

Amare and DeGiulio asked about working alongside Clarkson and if she gets advice from the Grammy award winner. Cartelli said Clarkson has taken her under her wing and gives her advice all the time. "She's been amazing," said Cartelli.

When asked if it's more nerve-racking to be a finalist on "The Voice" or perform in front of thousands of people on tour Cartelli said, "Definitely 'The Voice'. I think I have a certain comfort on stage when I'm playing my own music and getting to tell my stories. It's something that's very important to me, very special to me."

Cartelli performs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.