There are some golden tickets in these Mike Morse Project Backpacks

The kids are back in school and one of the most important things they need to get a good start is a good backpack with supplies, but that is not possible for thousands of kids in our community. Our friend, Mike Morse is making that possible for tens of thousands of children with Project Backpack, and he has been doing this for several years.

This year the Mike Morse Law Firm is giving away 28,000 backpacks, with help from Hooper, the mascot of the Detroit Pistons. Over the course of the program they have given away well over a million supplies, and more than 100,000 backpacks. Supplies include water bottles, pencil boxes, and more. This year the Piston's also put in a coupon for a free ticket to a Pistons game and food at the game. There are also 50 golden tickets they are giving away which have prizes that include tickets to a suite at a Detroit Pistons game and autographed swag. The golden tickets are located in the small front pouches of the lucky backpacks.

"The kids are over the moon," said Morse when discussing the kids reactions upon receiving the backpacks. "My kids get new backpacks every year, these kids should get new backpacks every year, and that's why we're doing it," said Morse. Morse was inspired to start Project Backpack by his mom, who was a Detroit school teacher.

For more information visit Mike Morse's website at 855mikewins.com.

