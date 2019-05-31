There is all kinds of family fun in the Meijer Fan Zone at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

There's as much to do off the track as there is action on the track. Kila Peeple caught up with Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in the Meijer Fan Zone. There are all kinds of activities for visitors such as giant corn hole games, knockerball, celebrity autograph sessions and more.

Kila was also joined by Beth Griffith Manley, who will be singing the National Anthems for both the United States and Canada. Griffith Manley was recently in the national spotlight competing on NBC's, "The Voice".

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.