There is more than just fresh produce at Eastern Market's Tuesday Market

When people think of Eastern Market, they often imagine rows and rows of fresh produce, and while they do have wonderful fruits and veggies that are in season right now, you can also find fabulous hand-crafted gourmet foods. Michelle Oliver went live from Eastern Market to show us three vendors that have some homemade treats you have to check out.

1) White Lotus Farms

White lotus farms is a farm located in Ann Arbor. They sell their homemade goat cheese as well as freshly made bread and bakery items. Items to check out include their fresh feta, spreadable goat's cheese (which comes in a variety of flavors), crusty bread and their all-new morning roll, which is a mix between a cinnamon roll and an elephant ear. They also have a line of soaps and skin care products they make from the goat's milk.

2) Love's Custard Pie

Love's Custard Pie has exactly what the name implies- pies! They are well known for their chess pie which is a classic southern treat. They also have a variety of fruit pies, sweet potato pie and Key Lime pie, although flavors may vary. If a whole pie is too much for you, they also have mini versions they call love bites.

3) Mrs. Pruitt's Cha Cha

What is Cha Cha? Well it is a salsa, relish, condiment, sauce, spread or garnish. It is a recipe that dates back to the early 1800s in South Carolina. You can add it to almost any dish ... literally ... just ask Ed, the man who is there selling it at Tuesday Market. The Cha Cha comes at a variety of heat levels including one called Motor City Heat.

Tuesday Markets are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday now through September. For more information on Eastern Market visit their website here.

