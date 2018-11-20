There's a party going on in Grosse Pointe and you're invited!

Live in the D loves letting everyone know about community events in and around Detroit, and this Saturday you're invited to enjoy the winter weather at a winter social in Grosse Pointe.

This is happening in the West Park District and Joe Choma, the event producer, joined Jason and Tati to talk about the event.

There will be a live music tent, craft cocktails, holiday markets, food trucks and a kids tent.

He recommends to dress warm, but there will be heated tents at the park to warm up.

Choma brought along a selection of items that vendors will have at the event. He had apparel, fudge, wine, hot sauce and custom made lamps.

The event will be at Grosse Pointe park on Saturday from 4 p.m -11 p.m.