There's FREE ice skating at Winter Blast Weekends today!

It's Marting Luther King Day and many kids have the day off from school, so if you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family, that won't break the bank, Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends are a great place to go.

Until 8 p.m. today (January 21st) the ice sklating rink at Campus Martius is completely free to skate on courtesy of Delta Dental. You can bring your own skates or rent them for $5 a pair. The rink will be up the rest of Winter Blast Weekends, with adults costing $10 and kids/seniors costing $8, except for the final weekend of Winter Blast, in which the ice will be free again.

Winter Blast is being held over four weekends this year: Jan. 19-21, 25-27, Feb.8-10 and 15-17.